SCDMV officials urge citizens to apply for real ID soon

The deadline to apply for a REAL ID in South Carolina is fast approaching, and without it you won’t be getting onboard an airplane at the end of 2018.

If you do not change your South Carolina driver’s license to a REAL ID before October 10 of 2018, you won’t be able to get past security at the airport, visit a military base, or enter a secured federal facility

However, state officials expect to be compliant with federal regulations before that deadline. That means you will likely have until October 1, 2020, to switch your ID. Right now, North Carolina is compliant, so the deadline to get a REAL ID there is Oct. 1, 2020.

Regardless of the deadlines, the Department of Motor Vehicles in South Carolina is urging everyone to apply for a Real ID now because lines to do so are expected to be long.

“We’ve got three years to issue ten years’ worth of credentials, “ Executive Director of the DMV Kevin Schwedo said. “If your listening audience wants to avoid the lines altogether, they need to come in right now and bring their paperwork in right now.”

SCDMV leaders say you can bring your paperwork needed for a REAL ID today. Then when the state becomes compliant and can start printing REAL IDs, you will be notified to pay online and your new ID will be mailed to you.

You can visit the site here to see what documents are required and to learn more about the Real ID in South Carolina.

REAL IDs are not mandatory. You can continue using a regular license to vote and go to the hospital, among other activities. You also do not need a REAL ID to enter unsecured federal facilities, like the U.S. Post Office.

If you have a valid passport or a military ID you do not need a REAL ID.

For more information, you can visit the following sites:

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.