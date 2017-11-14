1.5 magnitude earthquake detected in Catawba Co Tuesday morning

A 1.5 magnitude earthquake was detected in Catawba County early Tuesday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake registered at 12:32 a.m. about three miles southeast of Mountain View. According to the USGS, an earthquake less than a magnitude 2 is rarely felt by people.

There were no reports of damage associated with Tuesday's earthquake.

