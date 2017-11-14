Deputies: Alexander Co man wanted for failing to register as sex offender

An Alexander County man is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 54-year-old Clifford Dean Kerley was last known to live in a storage building at the Taylorsville Cemetery on 1st Avenue Drive. Deputies reportedly told Kerley he could no longer live there since it was near a daycare. Kerley then failed to report were he was living on June 2, deputies said.

He is described as having brown hair with blue eyes. Kerley is 5-foot-7 and weighs around 142 pounds.

Crime Stoppers are offering a reward in this case, deputies say.

