WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Hold Them Accountable

It is finished - now we have to live with the election results.

We believe how you live with those results - is hold the people who won accountable.

Make sure they live up to their campaign promises and platforms.

It all happened on November 7th.



We saw people go to the polls and exercise their right to vote.

We saw about 20 percent of Mecklenburg county voters do the right thing - they cast a ballot.

We don't know what happened to the 80 percent that didn't show up.

To them we say get involved.



Soon there will be new mayors, new city councilmembers, new town commissioners, and the largest ever county school bond referendum producing new schools and classrooms.

If your candidate didn't win - don't sit on the sidelines but continue to stand up for what you think is right.

We believe you should find a way to help your community get better.

We all want good jobs, economic mobility, affordable housing, safe neighborhoods, a good education for our children, and a trustworthy government.

It's now up to our newly elected leaders to get the job done.

And if they can't get it done

Then let them know the next time we head to the polls.



