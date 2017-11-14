Search underway for wanted Alexander County sex offender

Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a registered sex offender from Alexander County.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Devon Duprea Barry is a registered sex offender in Alexander County but no longer lives at the address where he was registered. His last known address was on Poplar Springs Road in Statesville.

Deputies say Barry has outstanding warrants in Alexander, Iredell and Cabarrus counties. Barry may be living in Mecklenburg County or out of state, deputies say.

He is 6-feet tall and weighs around 220 pounds. Barry has black hair and brown eyes, deputies say.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.