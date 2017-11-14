Men accused of having over 14 pounds of marijuana at Hickory hotel

Two men from California were arrested after they reportedly had over 14 pounds of marijuana in the parking lot and room of hotel in Catawba County Monday.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a warrant to search 28-year-old Javier Gastelum Cisnero's vehicle which was parked in the parking lot of the Days Inn in Hickory. Deputies searched Cisnero's vehicle and found over 13 pounds of marijuana in a package.

Cisnero reportedly told deputies that he was staying in a room at the Days Inn. When deputies searched Cisnero's hotel room, they found 35-year-old Sulignaa Phommachanh along with more marijuana and over $34,000.

#breaking Big drug bust in Catawba Co..14lbs pot and $34,000...happened Monday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/GqWa5KFFGl — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) November 14, 2017

Cisnero and Phommachanh were both charged with trafficking marijuana and possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Both men are from Bakersfield, California, the sheriff's office said.

Jason C. Reid with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office released this statement Tuesday:

"This is the second trafficking shipment of marijuana which our Drug Task Force has intercepted in the past month and a half. Large amounts of U.S. currency were seized during both searches as well. Trafficking amounts of marijuana continue to be shipped in from out of state specifically California into our communities. Drug dealers continue to use delivery services as a way of distributing illegal narcotics in our communities."

Both men were given a $210,000 secured bond.

Additional charges may be filed, deputies said.

