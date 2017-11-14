Lowe's looking to fill over 200 full-time positions for Mooresville headquarters

Lowe's is expected to hire over 200 full-time employees for the company's Mooresville headquarters.

According to a company spokesperson, the open positions are for the central quoting team who are people responsible for "preparing flooring installation quotes for Lowe’s stores across the U.S." There are supervisor and coordinator roles available for the Mooresville headquarters, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said "ideal candidates interested in joining the central quoting team in Mooresville have computer proficiency and service support experience."

The company is also looking to fill 200 full-time positions to expand the Wilkesboro-based central production office. The spokesperson said these open positions are in addition to the 300 people who were hired for the Wilkesboro office earlier in the year. The Wilkesboro office has openings for service and production coordinators as well as field project specialists, according to the company spokesperson.

The company offered this statement:

"Lowe’s full-time positions offer competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, a 10 percent employee discount and paid time off for community volunteering."

You can learn more about the available positions here.

