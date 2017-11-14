No one hurt in Plaza Midwood house fire

No one was injured in a house fire in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of Pecan Avenue. Firefighters tweeted about the incident around 9:30 a.m.

Structure Fire; 1700 block of Pecan Ave, single story house with smoke showing from basement; suppression in progress; Station 6 area; JGilmore — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 14, 2017

Crews said smoke was showing in the basement of the home. Twenty-three firefighters controlled the blaze in 12 minutes, crews tweeted.

Update Structure Fire; 1709 Pecan Ave; 23 firefighters controlled incident in 12 minutes; no injuries reported; incident under investigation — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 14, 2017

It is unclear what started the fire.

