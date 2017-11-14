No one hurt in Plaza Midwood house fire - | WBTV Charlotte

No one hurt in Plaza Midwood house fire

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

No one was injured in a house fire in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of Pecan Avenue. Firefighters tweeted about the incident around 9:30 a.m. 

Crews said smoke was showing in the basement of the home. Twenty-three firefighters controlled the blaze in 12 minutes, crews tweeted. 

It is unclear what started the fire. 

