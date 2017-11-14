Victims in Salisbury bank robbery both in stable condition

Two men who were shot during an attempted bank robbery on Thursday night are recovering, according to Salisbury Police. Jose Santiago and Larry Dalton were shot at or near the Wells Fargo on Jake Alexander Boulevard on Thursday night when Paul Jones, III, tried to rob the bank, according to investigators.

Jones, III, was shot and killed by officers after crashing a stolen car and firing at police.

No officers were injured.

Santiago, 61, who was shot inside the bank, is now listed in critical but stable condition after being shot in the face.

Dalton, 45, was shot outside the bank when he was carjacked by Jones. Dalton is listed in stable condition, having been shot in the head and shoulder.

Both men are at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

