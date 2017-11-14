Two men accused of breaking into Yadkin Co shed, stealing property

Two men from Winston Salem were arrested in connection with breaking into a shed in Yadkin County Friday.

According to the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Michael Kenneth Lawson and 31-year-old Eric Christopher Regan reportedly stole property from a shed on Cornelius Road.

Deputies say a witness saw the incident and reported the description of the men's vehicle. The men were stopped by deputies on Speer Bridge Road and were arrested.

Lawson and Regan were both charged with felony possession of burglary tools, breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and injury to personal property. Deputies say Regan was also charged with driving while having his license revoked and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Both men received a $2,500 secured bond and are expected to appear in court Tuesday.

