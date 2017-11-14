Woman ejected, killed when vehicle overturns in York County - | WBTV Charlotte

Woman ejected, killed when vehicle overturns in York County

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

A 31-year-old woman was killed after the vehicle she was driving overturned in York County Tuesday morning. 

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Interstate 77 near mile marker 89. Troopers say the woman, who was from Chester, was driving south on I-77 when she ran off the right shoulder of the road and struck a traffic camera.

Highway Patrol says the woman was ejected from the crash after her vehicle overturned. 

The woman was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers. The woman was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where she died. 

The victim's name has not been released. 

