Woman ejected, killed when vehicle overturns in York County

A 31-year-old woman was killed after the vehicle she was driving overturned in York County Tuesday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Interstate 77 near mile marker 89. Troopers say the woman, who was from Chester, was driving south on I-77 when she ran off the right shoulder of the road and struck a traffic camera.

Highway Patrol says the woman was ejected from the crash after her vehicle overturned.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers. The woman was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where she died.

The victim's name has not been released.

