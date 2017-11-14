Cancer research company joins NC Research Campus

The NC Research Campus (NCRC) will now be home to R&S Chemicals, a cancer research and development company that will be leasing ready-to-use laboratories in the David H. Murdock Core Laboratory.

Srisailas Muthialu, PhD, PMP, vice president of R&S Chemicals, is leading the company’s study of two molecules that demonstrate anti-cancer activity. With additional research that will be done in collaboration with parent company Chem-Master International, Muthialu will explore the molecules and their potential application for the prevention or treatment of cancer.

“Because of the nature and the sensitivities of these molecules, I have a lot of work to do,” said Muthialu, who has over 15 years of industry experience spanning custom synthesis, medicinal chemistry and drug discovery. “But the NCRC gives me everything I could need. As a small company, we don’t want to invest too much in our infrastructure. The ready-to-use lab is what we were looking for. I could not find anything else in this area like it.”

Muthialu opened R&S Chemicals in mid-September and is still unpacking boxes and ordering supplies for the 950-square-foot laboratory and office. Since he lives in Fort Mill, SC, he is enjoying the advantage of working closer to his family than other locations would have allowed.

His first priority is to hire employees. “In our current space, we can only hire one or two,” he commented, “but in three to five years we want to expand. Then we’ll hire more people.”

He will be joined soon by his business partner Ramesh Gupta, PhD. Gupta has over 35 years of industry experience with the development of medicinal compounds that are used in the treatment of illness like allergies and chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

