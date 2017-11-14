Taylor Swift’s 2018 tour won’t be coming to Charlotte. Or... maybe it will?

Taylor Swift has announced her first round of “Reputation” tour dates and ... nope, Charlotte isn’t one of them.

Of the 27 cities that made the cut on what’s being called a “stadium tour,” Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the closest to Charlotte, while shows in Washington, D.C. (at FedEx Field) and Louisville, Ky. (at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium) are both within less than seven hours by car.

If it’s any consolation, her management team’s announcement on Twitter Monday morning didn’t specify whether or not there will be more dates announced for the U.S. leg of her tour; and if we had to guess, we’d say chances are reasonably good that we’ll eventually learn that she’ll be coming to town (or at least to someplace in the Carolinas).

WE’LL SEE YOU SOON! The first round of dates for Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour have been announced. Ticket and onsale info: https://t.co/d17RNtqtNa — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) November 13, 2017

Why? Well, her 2015 “1989 World Tour” featured 63 shows in North America, including concerts in Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh. She was also in Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh and Columbia, S.C., in 2013 with her “Red Tour,” which also ended up stopping in more than 60 cities. In fact, over the course of four headlining tours, Swift has never not come to Charlotte.

As for whether Bank of America Stadium was considered as one of the “Reputation” venues, we don’t officially know, but you might want to read this Observer story from February 2016 about why Bank of America Stadium’s doesn’t host more concerts.

Since opening in 1994, Bank of America Stadium has hosted just two major concerts: The Rolling Stones in 1997, and Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw in 2012.

Meanwhile, in the past year and a half, there have been just two major stadium shows in North Carolina: Beyonce, who performed at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of N.C. State University in May 2016, and Guns n’ Roses, which headlined Wake Forest’s BB&T Field in Winston-Salem in August.

Shifting back to Swift... since her sixth album dropped on Friday, the 27-year-old pop star has been going gangbusters. She was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend – performing “...Ready for It?” and “Call It What You Want” – then on Monday it was announced that “Reputation” sold 700,000 copies on its first day. That’s basically unheard-of in the era of digital streaming.

Tickets for each of the shows on Swift’s “Reputation Tour” likely will sell out in a matter of minutes. She’s using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan service, which is aimed at thwarting scalpers, though some have criticized the “boost” system for being exploitative of fans (who can only improve their chances of getting tickets by doing things like purchasing Swift’s album or buying a T-shirt). It’ll be interesting to see how that all goes.

Anyway, here’s a complete list of “the first round” of tour dates:

May 8: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

May 12: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

May 19: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

May 22: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Wash.

May 25: Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

June 2: Soldier Field, Chicago.

June 30: Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, Ky.

July 7: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio.

July 10: FedEx Field, Washington, D.C.

July 14: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

July 17: First Energy Stadium Cleveland, Ohio.

July 21: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

July 28: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Aug. 4: Rogers Centre, Toronto.

Aug. 7: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh.

Aug. 11: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

Aug. 14: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa.

Aug. 18: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

Aug. 25: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 28: Ford Field, Detroit.

Sept. 1: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis.

Sept. 8: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Sept. 15: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

Sept. 18: The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis.

Sept. 22: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans.

Sept. 29: NRG Stadium, Houston.

Oct. 6: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.