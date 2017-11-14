BLOG: Sunshine will linger ahead of cold front

More Cold Mornings

Warmer Days Ahead

Little Chance of Rain

The next two days will be cool ones. With plenty of sunshine, afternoon readings will only make it back to the mid to upper 50s with lows in the mid to upper 30s through Wednesday morning, all a little below average for mid-November.

We make it back to the 60s for highs by Thursday and Friday with sunshine still dominating.

The next chance for rain will arrive on Saturday along with a cold front. The timing is hard to pin down but expect at least a few showers early in the weekend. Overall it does not look like anything close to a washout, so there's no need to cancel any plans at this point. Behind that front, Sunday appears to be brisk and chilly with sunshine returning and afternoon readings near 50 degrees.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

