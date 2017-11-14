Catawba County Church Fire Arson

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, 14 November 2017. John Carter reporting to you from the WBTV newsroom this morning. We’re working on a lot of stories to bring you on this morning’s newscast…hope you can join us from 4:30 – 7 AM for the area’s best, most complete, factual and accurate newscast.
This morning we are LIVE from Catawba County where investigators say the fire at a church was set intentionally.
Testimony will resume in Charlotte today in the second degree murder trial of Gregory Wheeling. Police say he was drunk when he hit and killed Kelli Putnam. We’ll have more in a LIVE report.
Emotions ran high in a Gaston County courtroom as relatives of a man killed over an alleged parking dispute confronted his accused killer.
More accusations against Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore. He says the sexual misconduct allegations are absolutely false.
A big night in the national spotlight for the Carolina Panthers as they took on the Miami Dolphins in Monday Night Football. The Panthers get a decisive victory…we’ll have highlights.
According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Devon Duprea Barry is a registered sex offender in Alexander County but no longer lives at the address where he was registered.More >>
Two men from California are accused of having over 14 pounds of marijuana at a hotel in Catawba County Monday.More >>
According to a company spokesperson, the open positions are for the central quoting team who are responsible for "preparing flooring installation quotes for Lowe’s stores across the U.S."More >>
The NC Research Campus (NCRC) will now be home to R&S Chemicals, a cancer research and development company, to its roster of small businesses leasing ready-to-use laboratories in the David H. Murdock Core Laboratory.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of Pecan Avenue. Firefighters tweeted about the incident around 9:30 a.m.More >>
