Four Potato and Gravy Recipes from Texas Roadhouse

BROWN (BEEF) GRAVY

Equipment:

1 quart sauce pan

measuring cups

measuring spoons

rubber spatula

wire whisk

mixing bowl

Ingredients:

Water 16 oz.

Beef Base or Bullion Cubes (use the amount recommended by the brand)

Oil 2 oz.

Flour 2 oz.

Black Pepper ½ tsp.

Granulated Garlic ½ tsp.

Step 1:

In a mixing bowl, dissolve the beef bullion or beef base into the water.

Set aside for later use.

Step 2:

Place oil in the sauce pan and heat on medium heat.

Once hot, add flour and continuously stir with the wire whisk until the oil and flour mix turns a blonde color.

When the flour and oil are a blonde color add the reserved liquid from step 1.

The gravy will thicken as you whisk it together with the roux.

When the desired thickness is reached, remove the sauce pan from the heat.

Step 3:

Add pepper and garlic to the gravy and incorporate with the wire whisk.

LOADED SWEET POTATOES

Equipment: Oven safe pan, Knife, oven mitts, measuring cups

Recipe:

Bake sweet potato in oven at 450° for 35 to 45 minutes, until tender.

Remove at once and prick with a fork to let steam out – be careful, steam will be very hot.

Cut a 1 1/2-inch cross in the center of each potato.

Using oven mitts open the potato by pushing the ends toward the center until filling starts to push through the cut.

Place ½ the marshmallows into the sweet potato

Pour 2 oz of your favorite store brand caramel sauce over the marshmallows; or make your own sauce using the recipe below.

Place the rest of the marshmallows over the caramel sauce.

Put potato bake on an oven safe pan and put back in the oven on Broil.

Let cook for just a minute or two, keeping careful watch.

Remove from oven when marshmallows start to brown.

Serve as soon as possible.

Honey Caramel Sauce:

4 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

In a saucepan add butter and whisk in brown sugar: do not boil. Add honey and continue stirring for approximately 4 to 5 minutes.

CREAM GRAVY

Equipment:

1 qt sauce pan

measuring cups

measuring spoons

rubber spatula

wire whisk

mixing bowl

Ingredients:

Milk 16 oz

Oil 1 oz

Flour 1 oz

Pepper ½ tsp

Step 1:

Measure milk and set aside for later use.

Step 2:

Place oil in the sauce pan and heat on medium heat.

Once hot, add flour and continuously stir with the wire whisk until the oil and flour mix turns a blonde color.

When the flour and oil is a blonde color add the milk reserved from step 1.

Milk will thicken as you whisk it together with the roux.

When the desired thickness is reached, remove the sauce pan from the heat.

Step 3:

Add pepper to the gravy and incorporate with the wire whisk.

Options:

Sausage Gravy: Using 4 oz. of sausage, cook the sausage in the sauce pan until done. Add the flour to the sausage and sausage grease and cook the mixture until it is blonde in color. Add milk and finish according to the recipe.

Hot Pepper Gravy: If you like your gravy with a little more kick add equal amounts of white (1/2 tsp) and black pepper (1/2 tsp)

Mild Pepper Gravy: Using the above recipe add 1 tablespoon of sugar to the milk reserved in step one. Stir well with the wire whisk to ensure the sugar incorporates with the milk.

MASHED POTATOES

Equipment:

peeler

knife

cutting board

stock pot

colander

wire whisk

measuring cups

measuring spoons

rubber spatula

Ingredients:

Idaho Potatoes 2 lbs.

Butter or margarine (butter preferred) 4 oz.

Milk 6½ oz.

Salt ½ tsp.

Pepper ¼ tsp.

Step 1:

Thoroughly wash your potatoes in the sink.

Peel your potatoes leaving the desired amount of skin on the potato. Remove all the skin if you would like.

Using a knife and cutting board, cut the potatoes into smaller pieces. (This will allow the potatoes to cook more evenly and quickly)

Once all potatoes are cut place them in the large pot and cover with cold water. (Bring level of water to just above the top of the potatoes.)

Bring water to a boil and turn down to medium heat.

Cook potatoes until fork tender.

Step 2:

Once potatoes are cooked dump them into a colander to drain the water.

After water has drained well place the potatoes back into the large pot.

Add butter or margarine along with milk to the cooked potatoes.

Mix well with wire whisk or electric whisk until the desired consistency is reached.

Using a rubber spatula, fold in the salt and pepper and stir well to incorporate.

Options:

Cheesy Potatoes: At the end of step two add ½ to 1 cup of your favorite shredded cheese when folding in the salt and pepper.

Garlic Potatoes: At the end of step two add 1 to 1 ½ tablespoons of fresh chopped garlic when folding in the salt and pepper.