Silver Alert canceled after missing Lincoln Co woman found in Virginia

A Silver Alert was canceled for a Lincoln County woman who was reported missing Monday after she was found in Virginia.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Jean Brotherton Lawing, 84, was last seen in the 2300 block of Story Street in Lincolnton. Officials said Lawing may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Lawing is described as a white woman who is 5-foot-7 and weighs around 100 pounds. She has short brown hair with hazel colored eyes. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt with blue jeans.

Lawing drives a white 2005 Buick Century with North Carolina tag, YRL3171.

If you have any information, you can call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-736-4824.

