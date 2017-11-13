ACC FOOTBALL: Weekly ACC Football Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 13, 2017

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, November 18

Virginia at No. 2/2 Miami, noon, ABC, Miami leads, 8-6

Delaware State at Florida State, noon, RSN, First meeting

The Citadel at No. 4/3 Clemson, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network, Clemson leads, 31-5-1

Pitt at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network, Virginia Tech leads, 9-7

Western Carolina at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ACC Network Extra, First meeting

Georgia Tech at Duke, 3:30 p.m., RSN, Georgia Tech leads, 51-32-1

Syracuse at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU, Louisville leads, 9-6

Boston College vs. Connecticut (Fenway Park), 7 p.m., CBSSN, Boston College leads, 11-0-2

No. 25/23 NC State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU, NC State leads, 66-38-6

ACC Football Notes

ACC Championship Matchup: No. 2 Miami will face No. 4 Clemson in the 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. Champion of the Coastal Division, Miami will be making its first ACC Championship Game appearance, while Clemson is in the game for the fifth time overall and third straight season. The Tigers won the championship game in 2011, 2015 and 2016.

Two in the Top Five: In this week’s AP Top 25 Poll, Miami is No. 2 and Clemson is No. 4. This is the latest in any season that two ACC teams have been in the AP’s top four. The previous latest mark was October 20, 1997, when FSU was No. 3 and UNC was No. 4. Miami’s No. 2 ranking is its highest since it was the nation’s second-ranked team on Oct. 26, 2003. Clemson remains No. 4 in the AP poll, but moved up to No. 3 in the Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll. NC State is ranked 25th in the AP poll and 22nd in the coaches poll.

Lamar Jackson Makes History Again: Louisville QB Lamar Jackson became the first player in NCAA history to pass for more than 3,000 yards and rush for more than 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons. This year Jackson has thrown for 3,003 yards and rushed for 1,176.

Jackson Needs Just Five: Jackson needs just five yards of total offense to move past former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson for third place on the ACC career list. In 35 career games, Jackson has 12,093 yards. Watson posted 12,097 yards in 38 games. Jackson leads all active FBS players with 345.5 total yards per game in his career.

Nation’s Longest Win Streak: Miami has the nation’s longest winning streak at 14 games, three games clear of Wisconsin at 11. The Hurricanes are 9-0 for the first time since winning their first 12 games in 2002 before falling to Ohio State in the BCS National Championship Game.

Week 12 ACC Matchups: There are five games between conference teams in the penultimate weekend of the season, including Virginia at Miami at noon on ABC, Pitt at Virginia Tech at 12:20 p.m. on the ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Duke at 3:30 p.m. on RSN, Syracuse at Louisville at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU, and NC State at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU. Boston College plays Connecticut at Fenway Park at 7 p.m. on CBSSN, while Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina face FCS competition.

Wins Over .500 Teams: Led by Clemson with seven, the ACC leads all conferences in wins (35) vs. teams with a .500-or-better record. The next closest conference is the SEC with 26. No other team in the AP Top 10 has played more .500-or-better teams than Clemson (7).

Seven Bowl Eligible: The ACC has seven bowl-eligible teams, including Miami (9-0), Clemson (9-1), Virginia Tech (7-3), NC State (7-3), Virginia (6-4), Louisville (6-4) and Wake Forest (6-4). Two other teams – Boston College and Georgia Tech – need just one win to achieve postseason eligibility. Three other ACC teams – Duke, Pitt and Syracuse – need two victories to qualify, while Florida State needs to win its final three games to extend its 35-year consecutive bowl streak.