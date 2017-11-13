WHO DID IT? Huntersville's "Cone Weed" mysteriously decorated for Christmas

The west side of the town of Huntersville has a new shining star, and it’s a weed.

Just an old lowly weed that grew up over the summer inside of an orange safety cone on the side of the road. But once you hear just how much people enjoy it, you may not find it so lowly anymore.

“My son has mowed around it all summer. We’re not sure why, he just did. And apparently the community has taken a liking to it,” said Madeline Phillips, who owns the property just behind the “cone weed”.

While it sprouted up over the summer, it endured well into the fall. Although it’s lost some of its original luster, the weed still stands.

“It’s triumphed over the adversity that it’s faced and it’s become something beautiful,” said Christine Lekovich.

And now, it’s becoming a beacon of Christmas cheer to boot.

Just across from Huntersville Fire Department’s Station 2, the weed was mysteriously decorated with tinsel, ornaments and sparkly bits of joy for the holiday season.

We pressed Huntersville Fire PIO Bill Suthard for answers about who may have decorated the tree. Check out the video to find out just how far our light-hearted investigation got us.

