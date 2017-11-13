ACC BASKETBALL: ACC Hoops Information

ACColades Three ACC teams are in action at home on Monday night … Notre Dame plays host to Mount St. Mary’s, while Pitt welcomes Montana and Virginia faces Austin Peay … league teams combine for a 17-3 record versus non-conference opposition during opening weekend, including two wins each by Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Miami, NC State and Virginia Tech … top-ranked Duke’s wins over Elon and Utah Valley give head coach Mike Krzyzewski 1,000 victories in 38 years at the school … Krzyzewski owns 1,073 total career wins heading into Tuesday night’s meeting with No. 2 Michigan State in Chicago … Duke’s Marvin Bagley III becomes the first freshman in program history to post a double-double in each of his first two games … Bagley and North Carolina’s Luke Maye named Co-ACC Players of the Week, while Bagley also notches league Rookie of the Week honors ... North Carolina’s season-opening win over Northern Iowa leaves head coach Roy Williams one shy of 400 in his 15th season at UNC ... Miami has won 29 of its last 31 home games … Virginia Tech sets a school record for points in regulation with a 132-93 win over The Citadel … first-year head coaches find early success as NC State wins its first two games under Kevin Keatts, while Louisville interim head coach David Padgett guides the Cardinals to a win over visiting George Mason. By the Numbers 1 - Roy Williams is one win shy of 400 in his 15th season at North Carolina. 1 - Miami sophomore Bruce Brown Jr., registered the season’s first triple-double, and the second of his career, with 11 rebounds, 10 points and 10 assists in the Hurricanes’ season-opening win over Gardner-Webb. 2 - Duke’s Marvin Bagley III is the first Blue Devil freshman to open his career with back-to-back double doubles ... Bagley is averaging 24.5 points and 10.0 rebounds. 26 - Wake Forest junior guard Bryant Crawford has scored in double figures in 26 consecutive games, the longest current streak in the ACC. 27 - Notre Dame senior guard Matt Farrell has connected on at least one 3-point field goal in 27 consecutive games, the longest streak of any current ACC player. 65 - Following its 60-48 season-opening win over UNC Greensboro Friday, Virginia improved to 65-2 when holding opponents to under 50 points in the Tony Bennett era. 132 - Virginia Tech’s 132 points in Sunday night’s win over The Citadel tied for the ninth-highest single-game total in ACC history and marks the most points scored by an ACC team since Maryland beat North Texas 132-57, on December 23, 1998. 1,000 - With a 99-69 win over Utah Valley State Saturday, Blue Devil head coach Mike Krzyzewski earned his 1,000th career win at Duke.