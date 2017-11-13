Gudmundsson and Grady Earn A-10 Weekly Honors

Davidson’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson has been named Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week, while backcourt mate Kellan Grady was selected Co-Rookie of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

Gudmundsson shares the season’s first honor with Dayton’s Josh Cunningham, while Duquesne’s Eric Williams, Jr. earned the other rookie nod.

In the Wildcats’ 110-62 win over Charleston Southern on Friday night, Gudmundsson led four Davidson players in double figures with a career-high 24 points to go along with 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals.

A native of Grindavik, Iceland, Gudmundsson finished 7-of-10 from the floor, including 5 3-pointers, while converting all five of his free throws.

Playing in his first collegiate contest, Kellan Grady (Boston, Mass.) was just as impressive, scoring 23 points and handing out 4 assists in just 18 minutes of action.

The freshman guard drilled his first four attempts, all from downtown, before finishing with seven of the Wildcats’ school and conference-record 26 3-pointers.

Davidson will conclude its brief homestand to open the 2017-18 season with a 7 p.m. tip against UNC Wilmington Tuesday night.

