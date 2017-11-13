Gaston Co. man accused of shooting neighbor over parking appears in court for first time

The family of a Gaston County man shot and killed by a neighbor gets emotional in court as his accused killers stand before a judge.

Gregory Town, 59, made his first court appearance after being arrested over the weekend.

Police say Town shot 25-year-old Patrick Schneider over a parking dispute.

Gregory Town is still without bond, while he's facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Patrick Schneider.

During court, emotions were high for Patrick's girlfriend, Brittany Self, as she screamed at Gregory while deputies escorted him back to his jail cell.

Town is being held in Gaston County jail and is seeking his own attorney.

As Town waits to see what his fate will be, Patrick Schneider's longtime girlfriend and mother of his children, Brittany Self, was present for the hearing. She made it absolutely clear to WBTV on what fate she believes Town deserves just hours after Schneider had passed.

"I want that man to be put under the jail honestly because he took my boyfriend and best friend and he'll never come back," Self told WBTV on Sunday.

With a first-degree murder charge, Gregory Town could be facing the death penalty or life without parole.

Town's next court date is on Dec. 5 at 8:30 a.m.

