Tyler Forrest promoted to Battalion Chief at Salisbury Fire Department

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Devon Duprea Barry is a registered sex offender in Alexander County but no longer lives at the address where he was registered.More >>
Two men from California are accused of having over 14 pounds of marijuana at a hotel in Catawba County Monday.More >>
According to a company spokesperson, the open positions are for the central quoting team who are responsible for "preparing flooring installation quotes for Lowe’s stores across the U.S."More >>
The NC Research Campus (NCRC) will now be home to R&S Chemicals, a cancer research and development company, to its roster of small businesses leasing ready-to-use laboratories in the David H. Murdock Core Laboratory.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of Pecan Avenue. Firefighters tweeted about the incident around 9:30 a.m.More >>
