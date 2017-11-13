Tyler Forrest promoted to Battalion Chief at Salisbury Fire Department

Salisbury Fire Chief Bob Parnell has announced the promotion of Tyler Forrest to Battalion Chief with the Salisbury Fire Department.

Forrest began his career with the Salisbury Fire Department as a firefighter in 2003. In 2009 he was promoted to the rank of Captain and reassigned as the Department Training Officer in 2015. He will be assigned as the Shift Commander of “B” Shift.

Forrest is from Lexington, N.C. and is a graduate of Central Davidson High School. He also holds an associate’s degree in fire protection technology from Forsyth Tech, a bachelor’s degree in emergency management and health policy from UNC-Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in emergency management and homeland security from Arizona State University.

Forrest holds state certifications as a Fire Officer III, Life Safety Educator II and Fire & Rescue Instructor III. In 2015 he completed N.C. Chief Officers Execute Development Program and completed the Fire and Rescue Management Institute program at UNCC in 2016.

Battalion Chief Forrest currently resides in Lexington with his wife Meghan and son Luke.

