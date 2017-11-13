Two wanted after stealing 60 cartons of cigarettes

Police are searching for two men after they robbed a store in Salisbury Saturday morning.

According to police, two men robbed the PopShop at 1831 of 60 cartons of cigarettes around 2:50 a.m. One robber entered the store, picked up two boxes of cigarettes and attempted to walk out the door.

The robber was confronted by the clerk prior to dropping the boxes and stating he had a gun while reaching for his waist, reports say.

Police say, the clerk backed away as the robber proceeded to pick up the boxes he dropped and ran out of the store.

The second robber was waiting outside in a dark colored Chevrolet Impala.

The robber is described as a black male with dreads with blond tips, medium build, wearing a black hoodie, dark green jeans and white sneakers.

The second subject is described as a black male wearing a grey hoodie and dark jeans.

The subjects drove out of the parking lot traveling east on W. Innes Street.

If anyone has information about this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.