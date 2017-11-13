Police looking for men who robbed convenience store of cigarettes

Sixty cartons of cigarettes were stolen from a local convenience store, according to police.

It happened on Saturday morning at 2:50 am at the Pop Shoppe, 1831 W. Innes Street.

Police say that the two suspects entered the store initially, and that one walked near the office, circled the store and walked out. The other man tried to use a debit card that would not process and then walked out.

The first man came back in, went to the office, and picked up two boxes of cigarettes and started to walk out of the store.

Police said that the clerk confronted the man who then dropped the boxes, reached towards his waist, and stated that he had a gun. The clerk backed away, the man picked up the boxes and ran out.

The second man was waiting in a dark colored Chevrolet Impala.

The suspects left the parking lot traveling east on W. Innes St.

Suspect one is described as black with dreadlock hair with blond tips. He is of a medium build and was wearing black hoodie, dark green jeans and white sneakers.

The second man was described as black, wearing a gray hoodie and dark jeans.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at http:/tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.

