Troopers: Alcohol suspected in deadly wrong-way southwest Charlotte wreck

A woman who was killed in a crash in southwest Charlotte early Sunday morning has been identified. 

According to Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Lauren Nichole Davis was killed in a three-vehicle wreck on the inner loop of Interstate 485 near South Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.  Troopers say Davis was heading the wrong way on I-485 near South Boulevard. 

Davis reportedly struck two other vehicles head-on, injuring the people who were inside those vehicles. 

Multiple lanes were shut down following the wreck as officials cleared the scene, reports say. 

Troopers believe alcohol was a factor in the wreck. 

The toxicology reports were still pending. 

