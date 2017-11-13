Gastonia man charged with murder after man he's accused of assaulting dies in hospital

A Gastonia man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a man he's accused of assaulting died at the hospital.

Scottie Lee Blanton, 29, is charged in the death of Garrett Wade Abernathy, 22. Police say Abernathy showed up at Carolinas Medical Center late Friday night with "serious blunt force injuries" from an assault that happened on the 100 block of Chum Road.

By Saturday morning, officers had arrested Blanton and charged him with attempted murder. After Abernathy died at the hospital Saturday evening Blanton's charge was upgraded while he was still in jail.

Investigators are still looking into what led to the altercation between the two men.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

