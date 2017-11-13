U.S. Department of Labor awards NC over $177 thousand in safety grants

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Monday that they awarded over $10 million in grant funding to 47 states to "reduce mining accidents, injuries, and illnesses by supporting safety and health courses, and other programs."

North Carolina was awarded $177,500 out of $10.5 million in safety grant funding that was given out. A spokesperson with the department said the funds will provide miners with federally mandated training.

The department released this statement Monday:

"The grants cover training and retraining of miners working at surface and underground coal and metal and nonmetal mines, including miners engaged in shell dredging or employed at surface stone, sand, and gravel mining operations."

The states were awarded the grants based on applications, according to a spokesperson from the department.

