Police: Wanted man tries to use counterfeit $100 bill at motel, robs clerk

A man is wanted in connection with robbing from a motel in northeast Charlotte Friday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the robbery occurred at the Super 8 motel in the 5100 block of Equipment Drive around 5:17 a.m. Police say the man reportedly attempted to exchange a counterfeit $100 bill at the business.

When the clerk refused the transaction, the man tried to take the money "from her hand by force" and reportedly pulled a cash drawer from her hands. CMPD said the man then fled from the scene.

Police described the robber as a black man, around 200 pounds, 6-foot-3, with a "heavyset" build. The man was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

