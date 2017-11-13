Police: Argument inside Albemarle restaurant leads to shooting

A man reportedly showed up to a hospital after being shot in the abdomen in Albemarle Friday.

According to the Albemarle Police Department, an altercation began between the alleged shooter and the victim inside the Little Tokyo Bar on U.S. 52 North. A short time later, the victim was then reportedly shot on Ross Drive, officers say.

Police say the argument led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in this shooting. Officers did not release any information on the extent of the victim's injuries.

If you have any information or know the shooter's identity, you're asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

