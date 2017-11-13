The new 2018 Toyota Highlander is here at Toyota of North Charlotte

Are you looking for a family-friendly vehicle that can handle everything you have to do on your day-to-day? On any given day you’re heading to work, dropping the kids off at school, and running errands. That means you need a car that can keep up! That’s where the new 2018 Toyota Highlander comes in. You can check out this new take on a Toyota-favorite at Toyota of North Charlotte now!

What to know about the new 2018 Toyota Highlander

The new 2018 Toyota Highlander in North Charlotte is the perfect vehicle for any family. And you’ll love its affordability, starting at an MSRP of just $31,030. If you want to learn more about this reliable North Charlotte Toyota, keep reading as we go through some of our favorite features one by one.

Performance

The new 2018 Toyota Highlander is equipped with all of the performance features you need to enjoy a smooth drive.

Fuel efficiency - If you’re worried about your carbon footprint, this SUV gets an amazing 20 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway. And if that’s not enough fuel efficiency, you can even find the Highlander available as a hybrid.

Towing - If you like to enjoy the outdoors every now and again and like to bring all of your supplies with you, you'll be happy to learn that the new Highlander has a towing capacity of 5,000 lbs.

Technology

If you’re worried about everyone staying connected and entertained when they’re on the road, this new Toyota in North Charlotte has all the technology features you need.

Five total USB ports - This means that everyone can keep connected and charged up without much struggle.

Integrated backup camera - Now you don't have to worry about the worries of backing up again thanks to the integrated backup camera with projected path.

Style

Just because a car performs well and serves as a “family vehicle”, that doesn’t mean it can’t be stylish. Check out some of our favorite style details on this Toyota SUV:

18-in. wheels - This show everyone who’s watching that this car means business.

UV reduction glass - Found on every window, this feature will help keep your car cooler than any other.

Safety

You will more than likely have precious cargo in this car at one point or another. Because of that, you’ll be glad to know that the new Toyota Highlander is full of incredible Toyota safety features like:

LATCH - You’ll find the LATCH system available in the second and third rows of this Toyota SUV.

Tire Pressure Monitor System - Never worry about an unexpected flat again thanks to this feature that will tell you when your car tires don't have enough air in them.

Find the perfect family car at Toyota of North Charlotte

If you’re interested in the 2018 Toyota Highlander or one of our many other Toyota vehicles, be sure to visit us at Toyota of North Charlotte. The best way to find the perfect vehicle for you is by taking it out on a test drive! Our dealership is located at 13429 Statesville Road, which you can reach by taking Exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville.