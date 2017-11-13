Person injured in Rock Hill shooting

A person showed up to the hospital after being shot in Rock Hill Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Pickens Street. A short time later, the victim showed up to Piedmont Medical Center Home on Herlong Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers have identified the potential shooter.

It is unclear whether the shooter and victim knew each other. Police did not release information on the extent of the victim's injuries.

No other details were released.

