Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson (finally) returning to Charlotte

Spectrum Center announced on Monday that Alan Jackson’s “Honky Tonk Highway Tour” will roll through Charlotte 10 months from now: on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

But considering the newly minted Country Music Hall of Famer hasn’t been here in more than a dozen years, his fans in the Carolinas will probably be more than happy just to have this news at all.

The announcement comes on the heels of Jackson’s show-ending CMA Awards performance last Wednesday, when he and his band (The Strayhorns) performed two of his classic hits from the early 1990s: “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” and “Don’t Rock the Jukebox.”

Jackson, 59, has not released new music since he put out his “Angels and Alcohol” album in 2015. According to Spectrum Center’s press release, the tour “will find the country icon performing hits that have gained him legions of longtime fans, songs that continue to draw new crowds as a younger generation discovers his music. ... Fans will hear the songs they love from the man who wrote them and made them famous, including his debut hit ‘Here in The Real World’…signature songs such as ‘Chattahoochee,’ ‘Drive’ and ‘Gone Country’…party anthems ‘It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Good Time’…and many, many more.”

His last show in Charlotte was in May 2005 at the former Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre. He also played a memorable show at the old Charlotte Coliseum in February 1994.

Tickets for the 2018 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com, www.ticketmaster.com, the Spectrum Center Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at www.alanjackson.com/tour.