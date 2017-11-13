Road shut down following crash involving van, box truck - | WBTV Charlotte

Road shut down following crash involving van, box truck

Shaun Donithan | WBTV Shaun Donithan | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a two-vehicle wreck near the Mecklenburg and Union County line Monday morning. 

The crash happened in the 11800 block of Brief Road. The crash involved a box truck and a van. 

Crews did not say how the wreck happened. The wreck did shut down the road for some time. 

No other information was released. 

