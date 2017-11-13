Salvation Army collecting turkeys

The Salvation Army of Rowan County is collecting turkeys for its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner.

Anyone who would like to donate a turkey should do so by Monday November 20 so that volunteers have time to make meal preparations.

The turkeys can be delivered to the Salvation Army site, 620 Bringle Ferry Road, Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.