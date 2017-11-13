Driver crashes into power pole, causes power outages

A portion of a southeast Charlotte road is shut down after a driver struck a utility pole Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the wreck happened around 2:13 a.m. on East W T Harris Boulevard at Denon Hills Drive. Police say the driver ran off the road and struck a power pole. The crash caused a power line to hang low in the area.

The northbound lanes are shut down. It is unclear what time the lanes are expected to reopen.

Over 300 Duke Energy customers were without power following the crash. According to Duke Energy's outage map, it is unclear when the power will be restored for those affected.

No one was injured in the wreck.

