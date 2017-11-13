Expect sunshine, clear skies ahead of Panthers game

Foggy Start To Our Monday

Sunny & Milder Afternoon

60s Dominate This Week

Sunday's chilly rain has moved out, but we're still on the damp side Monday morning, and you may encounter some thick fog as you head out the door for work early on. So, you may want to leave a little extra time for your commute. After that, we will clear out for the rest of the day with a mostly sunny and warmer afternoon in the low 60s.

Monday evening will be just about perfect for the Panthers tailgate time, clear and dry with temperatures falling from the mild 60s to the cool 40s during game.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more sun, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Rain chances remain low for the whole week. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s each day through Saturday. The next best chance for rain will come Saturday as a cold front moves through. Behind the front, sunshine returns Sunday along with a chilly breeze and highs in the 50s.

Go Panthers!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin