Catawba Co church fire may be 'intentional,' hate speech found behind building

No one was hurt in a church fire in Catawba County Monday morning.

The fire happened at the Providence Baptist Church on Providence Road in Vale. The church had extensive smoke damage.

The pastor of the church is concerned that the fire may have been intentionally set. Hate speech was found spray-painted behind the church which read "Anti-Gay Hate Group."

Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office are investigating the fire.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

