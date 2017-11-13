Catawba Co church fire may be 'intentional,' hate speech found behind building

The west side of the Town of Huntersville has a new shining star, and it’s a weed. Just an old lowly weed that grew up over the summer inside of an orange safety cone on the side of the road.More >>
Paul Dandan was arrested on Friday, Nov. 10, on accusations of having a weapon of mass destruction. ?More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a Lincoln County woman who police say may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment Jean Brotherton Lawing, 84, was last seen in the 2300 block of Story Street in Lincolnton.More >>
Gregory Wheeling is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kelli Putnam, who was struck and killed on South Boulevard last JanuaryMore >>
The FBI and ATF have joined with local authorities to find out how a fire started at a church in western Catawba County.More >>
