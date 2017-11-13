Catawba Co church fire may be 'intentional,' hate speech found behind building

No one was hurt in a church fire in Catawba County Monday morning.

The fire happened at the Providence Baptist Church on Providence Road in Vale. The church had extensive smoke damage.

The pastor of the church is concerned that the fire may have been intentionally set. Hate speech was found spray-painted behind the church that read "Anti-Gay Hate Group."

Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office are investigating the fire.

The church is expected to hold a prayer service Monday night at 6 p.m.

And the first thing getting cleaned up after the church fire? 250 shoe boxes filled with gifts for kids..some are smoke damaged pic.twitter.com/XYMZieHPqk — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) November 13, 2017

