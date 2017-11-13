BREAKING: Church on fire

Good morning everyone. This is Christine Sperow, letting you know about the stories we're covering right now. WBTV News This Morning is live now from 4:30-7am.

BREAKING: We are on scene right now of a church fire in Vale. It happened at Providence Baptist Church and crews are still on scene. We have already been able to speak to members of the church who told us no one was inside at the time. But there is a particular piece of evidence that may be a clue to this fire being intentionally set. WBTV's Caroline Hicks will be reporting live from the scene starting at 4:30am.

LIVE: Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in North Charlotte after a man was found dead on the street. It happened on Waddell Street last night. WBTV's Micah Smith is getting new information on the victim.

Anti-Trump protesters lined the streets of Manila as the president attended the Association for Southeast Asian Nations summit. The president met with world leaders including one with controversial Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

Raise your hand if you've encountered bad drivers on the road? We're putting your driving skills to the test. Have your WBTV News app handy, through out the 6am hour we're asking you questions about the rules of the road. Play along and see how knowledgeable you are in our viewer vote.

WEATHER CHANGES: Wet and foggy.

Tune in!

Christine