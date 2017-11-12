Girlfriend of man shot over parking dispute says she wants justice

A Gaston County man who was shot and killed by a neighbor is being remembered by loved his loved ones.

Police say 25-year-old Patrick Schneider was shot by 59-year-old Gregory Town over a parking issues. The shooting happened Saturday on Dawnwood Drive in Gastonia.

Town is charged with first degree murder.

Patrick's girlfriend, Brittany Self, was the one to perform CPR until paramedics arrived.

A man who loved adventure and had a soul that attracted many, that's how Patrick Schneider's long-time girlfriend, Brittany Self describes him.

"He was a one-of-a-kind, there will not be another Patrick at all," Self says.

Self adds the 25-year-old father of two was a hardworking, determined guy who always put family first.

"If he wanted something, he went for it. He took care of his kids, we loved him dearly and always will."

Patrick's life was taken after police say he was shot by a neighbor over parking issues.

Witnesses say 59-year-old Gregory Town got angry at how many cars Patrick had along the street.

"He didn't deserve what happened to him at all."

Friends of Patrick's say the feud between Schneider and Town had gone on for years.

Brittany says Patrick was never a confrontational person and has no words for the way things unfolded, but knows she wants justice to be served.

"I want that man to be put under the jail honestly because he took my best friend and my boyfriend away from me and he'll never come back,"

Gregory Town is charged with first degree murder for shooting Patrick Schneider and sits in county jail with no bond.

