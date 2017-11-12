Man shot, killed on street in north Charlotte ID'd - | WBTV Charlotte

Man shot, killed on street in north Charlotte ID'd

(John Sparks/WBTV) (John Sparks/WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man who was found shot to death on a street in north Charlotte Sunday night has been identified. 

According to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, the deadly shooting happened in the 1400 block of Waddell Street around 10:12 p.m. Police identified the man as 24-year-old Abraham Malik Wallace Monday morning. 

Police say they found Malik dead in the street next to a parked vehicle. Police have not said whether anyone has been arrested. 

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly