Man shot, killed on street in north Charlotte ID'd

A man who was found shot to death on a street in north Charlotte Sunday night has been identified.

According to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, the deadly shooting happened in the 1400 block of Waddell Street around 10:12 p.m. Police identified the man as 24-year-old Abraham Malik Wallace Monday morning.

Police say they found Malik dead in the street next to a parked vehicle. Police have not said whether anyone has been arrested.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

