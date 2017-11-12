Source: Deputy Chief of Gaston County EMS arrested for DWI

Deputy Chief Clyde Cantrell of Gaston County EMS was arrested Friday on DWI charges, sources have confirmed.

He was charged with DWI and open container after consuming alcohol.

Jail records show he was arrested Friday at 8 p.m. and released at 8:41 p.m.

WBTV is working to learn more about the circumstances leading to the arrest.

