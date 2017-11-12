Police: Man seriously injured after stabbing in Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Police: Man seriously injured after stabbing in Charlotte

A man was reportedly stabbed in the neck and seriously injured in east Charlotte Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 3500 block of Spanish Quarter Circle.

The person is being treated for their injuries at Carolinas Medical Center.

No further information has been released.

