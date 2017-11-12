Two people injured after crash left them trapped in car in Harrisburg

Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash left them trapped in a car Sunday afternoon in Harrisburg.

According to Harrisburg Fire, the accident happened on North Carolina Highway 49 at Blackwelder Road.

Fire officials freed the people from the wreckage after they were trapped for several minutes.

They were transported to Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast in Concord.

There was no word on the severity of their injuries and no further information has been released.

