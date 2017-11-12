Deputies offer security training for local churches in Gaston County

After the recent church shooting in Texas, deputies in Gaston County are providing local churches assistance with security and safety training.

The Gaston County Sheriff's Office will host a training seminar to discuss church security on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the office located at 425 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Gastonia.

Several years ago, the North Carolina Sheriff's Association brought in deputies from around the state and developed training materials to help NC churches create security plans to keep their congregations safe.

The group was established after several attacks at community gatherings and churches in the United States and other countries.

Anyone who is interested in attending this seminar or wants on-site training at their church home is asked to call 704-869-6862.

