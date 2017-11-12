Fatal car crash on I-485, lanes shut down - | WBTV Charlotte

Fatal car crash on I-485, lanes shut down

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person is dead after a fatal car crash on I-485 early Sunday morning. 

Officials say the two-car crash happened on the the inner loop of I-485 just past South Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. 

One or two lanes are now opened after being temporarily shut down as officials cleared the scene, reports say. 

No further information has been released at this time.

