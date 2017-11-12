Power outages due to car crash in Uptown

Minor injuries are being reported after a car crashed near Uptown Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a driver was looking at her GPS when she hit a pole and flipped her car.

Officials say the wreck happened at 3:07 a.m on S Mint Street.

Three passengers were transported with minor injuries.

Duke Energy is on the scene for repairs but are unsure of the duration of power outages.

