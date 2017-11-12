Exclusive dating app launches in Charlotte

An exclusive dating app called The League recently launched in Charlotte Monday.



The League is invite-only and includes an application process that considers a user’s job title, undergraduate college and the highest degree obtained.



CEO and Founder Amanda Bradford told WBTV, when users sign up or apply, they must link The League app to their Facebook and LinkedIn accounts. Bradford said the user is then placed on a waiting list.



Before the app launched on Nov. 6, more than 2,500 potential users were on the waiting list in Charlotte.



The League initially launched in San Francisco in 2015, and since has expanded to New York, Raleigh, Nashville and several other major cities.



