One injured in west Charlotte stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in west Charlotte Saturday.

According to Medic, the incident happened on Wilson Avenue near Carlyle Drive.

The person was treated for minor injuries at Carolinas Medical Center.

No further information has been released.

